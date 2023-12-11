When the BJP announced Mohan Yadav’s name as the next CM of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, even keen party leaders and political observers started scouting for details to figure out who this leader was from Ujjain -- also the abode of Lord Shiva.

But, he is part of a surprise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his most trusted associate Amit Shah, who is also union home Minister, are in the habit of dishing out to retain what is being billed as the multi-pronged ‘master stroke strategy’ to offer a fresh leadership in the state, curb in-house factionalism, and send a nation-wide signal to OBCs ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav, said a BJP source, was himself not sure of getting tickets and winning, given that Mahakaleshwar temple corridor in Ujjain had faced large scale destruction caused by strong winds in May this year which had also become an election issue. He, however, defeated Congress leader Chetan Premnarayan Yadav with about 12941 votes to retain for the third time Ujjain South constituency.

Started public life with ABVP

A father to two sons and a daughter, he was born on March 25, 1965 and comes from a family of a farmer. He did his BSc, LLB and completed PHD, one of the reasons for making him education minister in the Chouhan government. He is a career politician, having tasted first political victory when in 1982 he became a student union leader at Madhav Vigyan Mahavidalaya. His association with the RSS crystallised after he became an office bearer the Sangh’s student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1984, and later graduated to hold responsibilities at the state and national level of the saffron organisation.

According to his affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, he has wealth of about Rs 42 crore and is considered as one of the better off BJP politicians of the state. He also appears to have invested quite a bit in stocks since he declared that he held many company shares and bonds to the tune of Rs 6,42,71,317 which were in his and his wife Seema Yadav’s name. Other than that, he had insurance policies worth Rs 11 lakh in his and wife’s name, owns agriculture land to the tune of Rs 15 crore, flat, gold and cars.