Nabard arm, Govt sign Trust deed to promote farmer produce organisations

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Monday said a ₹ 1,000-crore dedicated fund for providing credit guarantees to 10,000 farmer produce organisations (FPOs) will be housed in “Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for FPOs” (CGFTFPO) under the trusteeship of NABSanrakshan Trustee Private Limited (NTPL).
The Trust has been registered at Mumbai and signed by officials of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India and NABSanrakshan, Nabard said in a statement. NTPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nabard.
The Government had, in February 2021, launched a new Central sector scheme titled ‘Formation and promotion of 10,000 FPOs’ with a clear strategy and committed resources to promote 10,000 new FPOs in the country with budgetary provision of ₹6,865 crore.
The CGFTFPO is only the second such Trust formed in the agriculture and allied sector for providing credit guarantee, per the statement.
“It is expected that the credit guarantee offered through the Trust will enhance the credit worthiness of FPOs besides facilitating cost-effective production and productivity leading to higher net income to farmers who are members of FPOs,” Nabrd said.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, FPOs are to be developed in produce clusters, wherein agricultural and horticultural produces are grown / cultivated for leveraging economies of scale and improving market access for members.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...