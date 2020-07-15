Nalsar Centre for Aerospace and Defence laws notifies new courses

The Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws (CADL), NALSAR, which has been functioning since 2005, has notified new courses with potential for job opportunities.

The CADL is functioning under Prof. (Dr.) V. Balakista Reddy, Head, Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws and Registrar, NALSAR University of Law.

The CADL has introduced technology-driven law courses with a blend of management specially in the fields of Aviation, Space, Telecommunications and Defence Laws. The courses are aimed at helping understand the legal intricacies especially in Aerospace, Defence and Telecommunication Sectors. These courses are recognised by the United Nations and UN Space Operations Wing UNOOSA. These courses receive support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Space and Ministry of Defence.

The CADL is offering 2-years Masters Programs including Aviation Law and Air Transport Management, Space and Telecommunication Laws, Defence and Security Laws and One-year PG Diplomas in Aviation Law and Air Transport Management, GIS and Remote Sensing Laws and advanced Maritime Laws.

The objective of introducing these unique and value-added courses is to cater to the needs of unprecedented aviation growth coupled with commercialisation and privatisation of aerospace, defence and maritime industries, which calls for thousands of skilled manpower to meet not only managerial requirements but also legal compliances that arise from the high value transactions.