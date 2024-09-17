The second edition of the four-day long Naval Commanders’ Conference began on Tuesday, with the top brass looking to shape strategy for fostering collaboration amongst the three services across the spectrum of conflict, and convergence towards theaterisation.

The apex-level biannual conference commenced with the inaugural address by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

He will review major operational, materiel, logistic, HR development, training and administrative activities pursued by the Indian Navy over the last six months and deliberate upon key milestones to safeguard maritime interests, Indian Navy officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the naval commanders on matters pertaining to national security and national expectations.

Looming threats

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, along with the chiefs of Indian Army and Indian Air Force -- General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, respectively -- will engage with naval commanders to foster collaboration amongst the three services and discuss theaterisation, said the Navy.

The Indian Navy has responded with strength and resolve against emerging threats of drones and missiles affecting safety of trade, demonstrating its capability as the preferred security responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The commanders will also review the ongoing naval projects to enhance indigenisation under ‘Make in India’, in consonance with the vision of complete Aatmanirbharta by 2047.

Review of operational preparedness

The conference will also witness a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness, inter alia discussions on the navy’s capability enhancement plan, promoting national vision of indigenisation, self reliance, and realising combat effectiveness of naval forces, said officials.

Held against the backdrop of evolving geo-political and geo-strategic dynamics, regional challenges and complexity in maritime security situation in West Asia, the conference plays a crucial role in shaping the course of Indian Navy.