NeST Digital announces back-to-work programme with women friendly policies

Announcing flexible back-to-office plans, the Kochi-based NeST Digital has adopted a hybrid working model that strikes a balance between working from the office and remotely from home.

The company has also announced new women friendly policies as part of its back-to-work programme for women, a flexi work hours policy aimed at providing support to those who may have demanding personal schedules/ commitments to manage, with differential pay for limited periods.

“NeST Digital is committed to support its women workforce in making this transition, as women constitute 37 per cent of its total workforce,” said Nazneen Jehangir, CEO, NeST Digital.

The pandemic has brought in several new normals one of which is remote working. Companies have adapted to this and are able to work remotely with a high degree of efficiency. Achieving work-life balance has been a challenge, especially for women. They continue to shoulder all the domestic responsibilities while managing demanding work schedules. Add to this, real time coaching, mentoring and career support that was available from the office premises, which went missing with the remote working situation. This unfortunately forces a lot of women to take a break from their professions. “At NeST, we want to ensure that we bring in the right policies to assist them every way we can,” she said.

NeST Digital is continuously focused on delivering integrated digital transformation solutions and plans to expand its software business. As part of their expansion plan, they have brought about new leadership to spearhead various verticals and will now expand its centres in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and Dubai. The company plans to hire over 1,000 professionals across all these centres.

NeST Digital is the flagship of the NeST Group, a leader in providing end-to-end solutions under one roof, covering contract manufacturing and product engineering services with more than three decades of experience in delivering industry-specific engineering and technology solutions.