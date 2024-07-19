Neuberg Diagnostics, a leading medical diagnostic service provider, has launched the “Centre of Excellence for Integrated Diagnostics” on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai.

This facility will offer comprehensive diagnostic services under one roof, serving wellness and illness segments with designated areas. It is equipped with advanced imaging systems, Fetal Medicine, cardiology and pathology testing services, and other wellness services.

By combining advanced diagnostic tools, Neuberg Diagnostics aims to enhance disease detection and treatment planning accuracy and efficiency. According to a statement, the facility is designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind, featuring a welcoming environment and efficient processes to minimise wait times.

The company has 10 integrated centres in West Bengal and Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and this will be its 11th integrated diagnostic centre. Neuberg also plans to expand its integrated diagnostic centre presence in Tamil Nadu in the next two years.

During the facility’s launch, specially curated Women’s Wellness Packages under the brand of “Neuberg for her” were launched for various age groups and life events, from Puberty to Maternity to Geriatric Care.

“By integrating CT, MRI, DEXA, Mammography, Biochemistry, Pathology, Molecular diagnostics, and Genomics we are setting a new benchmark in diagnostic accuracy and patient care. Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives timely and precise diagnoses,” said GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics