‘New age changes call for continuous development of civil servants’

India’s civil servants, despite their small numbers when compared to global norms, contributed impeccably to enriching the quality of administration, according to K.Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Government of India, DoPT.

Referring to the mind-boggling changes that have taken place in different sectors in the recent past, he underlined the need for corresponding changes in the role of the Civil Servants.

Addressing the Special Foundation Course-2021 for 121 All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers, representing 28 States and UTs from across the country, conducted by the Dr MCR HRD Institute, Telangana from January 18 to April 30, 2021, he said, “In this transformed scenario, there is hardly any place for Civil Servants who are rule-obsessed, change-averse, and prefer working in the culture of silos.”

He called upon Civil Servants to change their leadership style keeping in view of the ever-increasing educational levels, wider awareness, and expectations on the part of people in contemporary society and serve them effectively. Civil Servants are expected to take decisions in a professional fashion.

“Supporting decisions with rational reasoning, maintaining robust records, and sharing decisions with all stakeholders, as clearly as possible, are the mantras of their wider acceptability,” he opined.

Srinivas stated that Mission Karmayogi or the National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building, which has been recently introduced by the Government of India for building the capacity of Government employees, is a step in the right direction.

“Mission Karmayogi aims at making them creative, proactive, professional, and technology-enabled, and also aligned to the vision of new India,” he added.

APVN Sarma, Advisor to the Governor of Telangana, said present-day Civil Servants face unprecedented challenges in their functioning.

He called upon them to listen to grievances of people patiently and try their best to find solutions by following the principles of natural justice and upholding the rule of law.

“Civil Servants need to be extremely discrete regarding their conduct in personal and professional lives in view of the activist role being played by media and civil society,” he observed.

“The widespread belief that the private sector is a good paymaster is a myth, whereas, the reality is that the Government not only spends huge funds on civil servants but also provides them a vibrant platform to contribute their optimum best to nation building initiatives,” he observed.

Harpreet Singh, DG, Dr. MCR HRD Institute, said while mentors play an important role in the professional development of officers, self-mentoring is the mantra of successful careers.

He advised the civil servants to take total responsibility for their careers, instead of depending upon others.