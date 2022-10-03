In the new railway timetable effective October 1, this year, 500 mail express trains have been speeded up. “The speeding up of trains is between 10 minutes and 70 minutes,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Additionally, 130 services, or 65 pairs of trains, have been speeded up by converting to the Superfast category.

The Ministry of Railways released its new All India Railway Time Table, which is popularly known as Trains at a Glance, effective from October 1, 2022.

Overall, the average speed of all trains has increased by about five per cent, leading to the availability of nearly five per cent of additional paths for the operation of more trains.

The punctuality of Indian Railways for mail express trains during the years 2022–23 was about 84 per cent, as against punctuality of about 75 per cent achieved during 2019–20.

Indian Railways runs about 3,240 mail and express trains, which include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, and Shatabdi Express. It also operates about 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains. Nearly 2.23 crore passengers travel daily on the railway network.