New Covid-19 infections cross 20,000 in West Bengal

West Bengal reported over 20,000 fresh Covid cases, a record high. However, the high numbers came on the back of a substantial increase in tests.

Tests shot up to over 68,000 after hovering around the 63,000-65,000-mark over the last few days.

With increased testing, the test positivity rate went down slightly to over 29 per cent. It was previously anywhere between the 30 and 32 per cent mark, indicating that one out of every three person being tested was Covid positive.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas continued to be amongst the worst-hit district, with each reporting close to 4,000 new Covid infections and approximately 40 deaths (each).

The state’s active caseload has jumped by over 1,000, on a 24-hour-basis, to 1,27,673, the state health department bulletin said.