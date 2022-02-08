New Covid cases in TN decline to less than 5,000

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 5,000 to 4,519 as against 5,104 on Monday. After 20,237 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to less than 1 lakh to 90,137.

The number of Covid deaths was 37 and 1,15,898 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 792 new cases (839 on Monday) and Coimbatore saw 778 cases (807 ), says health department data.