hamburger

National

New Covid cases in TN decline to less than 5,000

BL Chennai Bureau | Feb 8 | Updated on: Feb 08, 2022
image caption

A health worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a recipient. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Chennai reports 792 new cases, Coimbatore 778 cases

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 5,000 to 4,519 as against 5,104 on Monday. After 20,237 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to less than 1 lakh to 90,137.

The number of Covid deaths was 37 and 1,15,898 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 792 new cases (839 on Monday) and Coimbatore saw 778 cases (807 ), says health department data.

Published on February 08, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you