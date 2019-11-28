New government promises loan waiver, revision of crop insurance and policy reforms for IT investment

Immediate loan waiver to farmers, revision of the crop insurance scheme, law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth and policy reforms to attract investment in IT sector are some of the top priorities of the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress released the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on Thursday.

The preamble of the CMP, “ The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contensious issues of national importance as well as of the State importance especially having repercussions/ consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus”

The government has promised to provide clean and efficient food for the common people in the State for Rs 10. One rupee clinic will be launched at talukas level and health insurance cover will be provided to every citizen of the State.

There will be two coordination committees – one for coordination within the State cabinet and the other for coordination among the alliance partners.

Farmer’s welfare and unemployment

The new government has promised immediate assistance to rain and flood affected farmers, immediate loan waiver and revision of crop insurance to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers. Appropriate measures to ensure remunerative prices for farm produce and construction of a sustainable water supply system in drought affected areas is part of the CMP. The new government has promised to initiate the process to fill vacant posts in the State government. Fellowships will be given to educated unemployed youth and a law shall be enacted to ensure 80 percent reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth.

Industry and urban development

To attract new industries and investors in the State all possible concessions shall be extended and permission process shall be simplified. To attract new investment in IT sector necessary policy reforms shall be unveiled. “To improve roads in urban areas, a scheme on the pattern of the CM Gram Sadak Yojana, shall be implemented. Separate financial provision shall be made to improve the road quality in Nagar Panchayats, Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations” the CMP added. The coalition government shall provide Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra tenements of 500 sq ft carpet area free of cost to the eligible slum dwellers under the slum rehabilitation programme instead of the 300 sq ft tenements provided currently.

BOX

The Government Promises

* High priority to women safety.

* Free education for girls from economically weaker section.

* Cities and districts headquarters to have working women hostels.

* Augmentation of honorarium for anganwadi sevikas and Asha workers.

*Self Help Groups will be strengthened.

* Measures to increase the standard of education

* Zero percent interest loan to children of farm labourers and students from economically weaker section.

* Super specialty hospitals and medical colleges shall be established in a phased manner in all districts.

* Schemes to eliminate social, educational and economic backwardness of the minority community.