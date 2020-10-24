Nirmala Sitharaman questions Congress’ silence on Hoshiarpur rape-murder case

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
The BJP has criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their “silence” on the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old daughter of a migrant worker from Bihar, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.
Addressing a press conference here on Saturday from the BJP headquarters, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that the Congress is silent when it is about voicing horrors from States ruled by them.
“A six year old daughter of a Dalit migrant worker from Bihar was raped and killed. The brother-sister duo is silent,” she said.
She said the duplicity of the Congress towards such cases of violence against women is exposed now. Citing news reports published in 2008, she said there were allegations against RJD leaders Tejaswi Yadav and his brother of misbehaving with women. She accused Yadav also of silence on the Hoshiarpur case. “Are you not answerable to that family in Punjab,” she asked. “Not a word from tweet-friendly leader Rahul Gandhi. There are no tweets, no outrage on this,” she said.
When asked about the promise to provide Covid-19 vaccines free in Bihar, she justified her party’s manifesto and said health is a State subject and the party has every right to make such a statement in the manifesto.
