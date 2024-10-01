NITI Aayog has launched its maiden State Chapter of Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) in association with WE Hub and the Telangana government. With over 30,000 registered women entrepreneurs and associations, the WEP has over 400 mentors from different industry sectors.

WE Hub Chief Executive Officer, Sita Pallocholla, has been appointed Mission Director of the WEP Telangana Chapter. WE Hub would be the nodal agency for all WEP activities in the State.

The platform aims to promote and support women entrepreneurs across sectors, providing them resources, tools, and a robust network to enhance their business growth.

The WEP would offer customised support such as digital skilling, access to financial services, mentorship, and market linkages.

“Women entrepreneurs have to manage household work, besides managing their businesses. They face a number of hurdles. Banks don’t understand their problems. They don’t get any guarantors,” said B.V.R Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Addressing a gathering of women entrepreneurs drawn from several parts of the State here on Tuesday, he said women need a helping hand to carry forward their entrepreneurial efforts.

“Mentoring is crucial for the success of any business. Networking opportunities, facilitating connections with industry leaders, potential partners and other entrepreneurs, along with access to resources, offering guidance on funding options, government schemes, business planning and mentoring,” said Sangita Reddy, Co-chair of WEP and Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan said the Chapter would set up stalls in all the mandals in the State to promote entrepreneurship among women at the grassroots level.