In line with its commitment articulated in the recently-launched Climate Change Mission that sought to generate half of electricity through renewable sources by 2030, Tamil Nadu has decided to stop any additions to its existing coal power capacity.

Under the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, launched last week, the State would accelerate plans to decarbonise its economy. The State’s Climate Action Plan will be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC).

“Climate change is the biggest challenge for humanity today. As Tamil Nadu is a coastal State, the contribution of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission is important to face the possible impacts of climate change. I believe this mission will add to protecting our environment and the lives of our future generations,” said the State’s Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The State was also the first to establish a Governing Council for Climate Change under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The major goal of this mission is to formulate plans to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions in Tamil Nadu

“We are committed to a renewable focussed future. We aim to achieve 50 per cent generation of electricity through renewable energy in Tamil Nadu by 2030. Moreover, to ensure we achieve the State’s decarbonisation plans, we commit to no new coal plants in Tamil Nadu barring the ones, which have already been commissioned,” stated Rajesh Lakhani, Chairman, TANGEDCO.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, said there is an effort to create a Green Climate Fund, for which the State government has already contributed about ₹100 crore and there is a plan to mobilise ₹900 crore through external investments.