Not Chennai, Bangalore, but a majority of India could face water scarcity: Jal Shakti Minister

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Noting that India’s per capita water availability has come down drastically, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday warned that if people don’t take saving water seriously, not only Chennai and Bangalore “will become Cape Town” but also a majority of the population will be severely affected.
Addressing the 13th World Aqua Congress here, the Minister said that discussions at home should not be limited to movies and soap operas, and there’s a need to make environment and water-related issues a part of family talks.
Shekhawat said water availability per capita has come down from 5,000 cubic metres at the time of Independence to 1,540 cubic metres.
“If it continues to decline, and the population continues to increase, not only Chennai and Bangalore will become Cape Town, a large part of India’s population will be affected,” he said.
Water crisis in Cape Town peaked during 2017-18 when the South African capital almost ran out of water. It then introduced the idea of ‘Day Zero’, when most of the port city’s taps would be turned off to focus everyone’s attention on managing water consumption.
Rapid urbanisation, increasing population and poor water management have led to taps drying, groundwater levels falling, and lakes becoming toxic, froth-filled in Bangalore, according to reports. A large number of people have no access to piped water and are dependent on water tankers. The situation in Chennai is no better.
“In India, people worship rivers. Still, it has the most-contaminated water resources,” the Minister rued. On an average, India gets 1,068 mm rain and 4,000 million cubic metres of water per year through precipitation, yet it’s a water-scarce country, the he said.
Israel, which gets 100 mm rain per year, is water-abundant and exporting the resource.
Despite all constitutional provisions, India lacks the same responsibility towards saving water and the environment that prevailed before Independence through an unwritten set of fundamental, cultural principles, he said. “In India, people talk more about rights and less about responsibilities... The government is certainly responsible, but it’s also the responsibility of the people and the industry,” he said.
Shekhawat said everything was perfect when people were the custodians of natural resources. “Problem began when we started considering ourselves owners of natural resources.”
“India is the most groundwater-dependent country in the world. Still, its total water retention capacity is below 300 million cubic metres,” the minister said, emphasizing the need to conserve water and recharge aquifers.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism