Nothing correct and sane seeps into Opposition’s psyche: Ram Madhav

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav described the Congress and other Opposition parties as ‘knowledge- & information-proof’ as neither knowledge nor information seeps into their mind.

Stating that the CAA was amended as many as six times starting from the days of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Madhav said this “inclusive and innocuous” exercise has been made into a big controversy by the Congress and other Opposition parties.

“The second Prime Minister of Pakistan had declared in 1955 that the religious minorities in Pakistan – Hindus – do not enjoy equal rights as that of the majority. Then the persecution of religions minorities in Pakistan started that forced Hindus to seek refuge in India. Giving them citizenship is a human act,” Madhav said.

Earlier, in his address Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa accused the Congress and other parties of exhibiting ‘inhuman attitude’ by holding protest demonstrations against the CAA.

“It is also proved that the Congress is bankrupt of issues to oppose the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence it has sought a non-issue into a controversy,” he added. Yediyurappa came down heavily on the Congress and other parties for sowing the poisonous seeds of casteism.