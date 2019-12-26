NSA threat against jailed Opposition leaders in Varanasi

A Look-back at Tech 2019
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
The Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh claimed that the State Police has informed them that 56 of their leaders, who are in a Varanasi jail now, are likely to be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). The police, however, has denied this.
The local leaders -- including the district secretaries of CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML) and RJD -- are in jail after they held a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Varanasi on December 19.
Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.
CPI(M) leader Hira Lal Yadav told BusinessLine that the district police authorities have informed them that NSA is likely to be imposed against the leaders.
"Leaders of the Left and RJD such as Nandlal Patel, Jaishankar Singh, Manish Sharma and Surendra Yadav are in jail now. The SP and the District Collector told us that NSA will be imposed on them. They said they want to teach these Opposition leaders a lesson. Holding a protest breaching Section 144 is the only crime they did. The Police and the administration are implementing orders from above," Yadav said.
He said representatives of all political parties, except the BJP, have questioned this step.
"Already, they have imposed non-bailable offences against these senior leaders. Now, they threaten that NSA too will be imposed for holding a protest," Yadav added.
Varanasi SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary there was no proposal to impose NSA on anyone.
"They are spreading rumours. We have no such plans. But we have got strong evidences to prove our case that these people had plans to disrupt law and order in Varanasi. They assembled despite directions from us," he said.
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...