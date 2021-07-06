NTA to conduct JEE Main exam in July-August

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The remaining two sessions of the Joint Entrance Exam Main- 2021 would be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from July 20 to 25; and from July 27 to August 2, the Education Ministry announced on Tuesday.
“There were some concerns among the students regarding JEE (Main) 2021 Examination during Covid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that the safety, security and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry,” said
To address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of cities where exams will be held has been increased to 334 from 232 examination centres increased to 828 from 660 earlier, said the official statement.
The testing agency has also mentioned several measures to ensure safety of students. Face masks will be provided to all the candidates and the facilities will be sanitised. In addition to the common places, furniture and fixture, all the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any Computers set used in one shift will not be used in the next second shift.
The Registration process at the examinations will be contactless. Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.
The examination rooms/halls where the examination will be conducted will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation. All the candidates who are appearing in the examination centre would be seated following social distancing norms.
“The total number of candidates who have already registered for the April session is 6.80 lakh and for the May session 6.09 lakh. But after receiving numerous representations from candidates to re-open the online application window for JEE (Main)-2021 April session, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from the remaining JEE ( Main) 2021 sessions April and May,” said the official note.
The candidates who have applied for April/May session can modify their particulars such as session, category and subjects during July 6- 8 (postponed) April session and July 9- 12, 2021 (postponed) May session.
While assuring the candidates of the highest professional standards of the exam, the NTA requests co-operation of all the stakeholders for the orderly conduct of the exam, the note added.
