OBC panel: Modi has done what previous regimes couldn’t, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah, on Tuesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issues of backward classes by setting up an OBC commission, which the previous governments could not do in the last 70 years.

He also lauded the Prime Minister for integrating J&K with India by abrogating Article 370.

Addressing a Dussehra rally organised in Maharashtra’s Beed district, he said, “The previous governments in last 70 years could not do anything for the OBCs. It was Modi, who formed the OBC commission to address their issues through the constitutional framework.”