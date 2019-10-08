National

OBC panel: Modi has done what previous regimes couldn’t, says Amit Shah

Press Trust of India Beed (Maharashtra) | Updated on October 08, 2019 Published on October 08, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah   -  THE HINDU

BJP President Amit Shah, on Tuesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issues of backward classes by setting up an OBC commission, which the previous governments could not do in the last 70 years.

He also lauded the Prime Minister for integrating J&K with India by abrogating Article 370.

Addressing a Dussehra rally organised in Maharashtra’s Beed district, he said, “The previous governments in last 70 years could not do anything for the OBCs. It was Modi, who formed the OBC commission to address their issues through the constitutional framework.”

Published on October 08, 2019
social issue
BJP
Maharashtra
regional elections
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Neither BJP nor Centre has anything to do with the case:Prakash Javadekar