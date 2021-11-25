One-day general strike begins in Delhi, NCR

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The one-day general strike, called by ten Central Trade Unions, has begun in Delhi and adjoining industrial areas on Thursday. Workers held protest demonstrations in front of factories and offices in support of the strike.
The main demands of the strike include implementation of the notified minimum wages in all factories, shops and establishments. “Announce minimum wage of ₹26,000/- keeping in mind the high inflation. Halt the increasing inflation,” the demand charter said.
The workers have also demanded that the Centre must rollback the four labour codes. “No to policy of fixed term employment, hire and fire and attempts to increase working hours. No free hand to owners and contractors. Delhi Government must not implement the 4 labour codes passed by centre,” the demand charter added.
Leader of CITU and convenor of the platform of CTUs in Delhi Anurag Saxena said the strike is complete in most of the industrial areas in Delhi and it was partial in Noida and Ghaziabad.
The workers also demanded the State and Centre to provide financial assistance of ₹7,500 per month to all workers of organised and unorganised sector, who have lost jobs due to Covid-19. They also urged the governments to provide pension and financial assistance to families who have lost their breadwinners due to Covid-19.
“Put an end to retrenchment, lockouts, violation of labour laws and corruption in the labour department. Ensure timebound disposal of all cases and claims. Ensure workplace safety. Provide ration cards to allow workers and provide all edible items at cheap prices through the ration shops. Provide free health facilities to workers. Provide affordable housing for the workers, as well as, water, electricity and other utilities,” the charter said.
