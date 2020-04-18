One more tests positive for Covid-19 in HP, total cases rise to 40

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
One more person tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 40, officials said.
The man was identified as a Tablighi Jamaat member who had recently returned from Nizamuddin in Delhi and is a resident of Amb subdivision in Una district, Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.
The DC told PTI that the man had returned to his home in Jaman Kuali village in Rajpur Jaswan panchayat around March 8-9 after attending a congregation in Nizamuddin last month.
“We are surprised that he has been found positive over a month after returning from Nizamuddin Markaz. He may have come in contact with some other positive Covid-19 person. We are trying to find his primary contacts,” he added.
The number of active cases in the state has risen to 22. They are being treated in various hospitals of the state.
Twelve patients - three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts - have recovered.
Four persons were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two others have died.
The two deaths include a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who had been staying in Baddi since March 15 and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...