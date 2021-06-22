Opposition parties discuss economic distress, Covid management

Leaders of NCP, TMC, CPI(M), CPI, SP, AAP and the RLD participated at an “informal gathering” of like-minded parties at the residence of NCP supremo and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar's residence here on Tuesday. The leaders discussed current political and economic situation in the country particularly after the Assembly elections to five States held recently.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu, who attended the meeting on behalf of his party, said it was an interaction among like-minded people. “Issues like Covid management, attack on institutions and unemployment were discussed at the meeting,” he added.

Basu added that they discussed issues such as economic problems of people, unemployment and the protests of farmers too. When asked if they discussed upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections, he told BusinessLine that no specific issue was taken up during the meeting. “It was not a political meeting. It was interaction between leaders of like-minded political parties and individuals,” Basu said.