‘Opposition to CAA/NPR not a rebellion’

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
The Congress said on Thursday that the Centre is trying to portray Opposition States’ complaints against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register as a ‘rebellion’ against the Constitution. It also alleged that the Centre is trying to invoke Article 356 against the States who have complained against CAA and NPR.
Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the Constitutional provisions were used while challenging the CAA in apex court.
“These are petitions filed challenging all aspects of the validity of the CAA and its related initiatives. These petitions are filed under the specifically created constitutional provision under Article 131, which is not available to you and me. I find nothing wrong in a State saying, look I have filed/filing a challenge till such time as maximum one month, two month, three months it say, the Apex Court will decide the challenge this way or that way. I don’t intend operationalising something which I have challenged. That’s about it now, to mischaracterise this, as the Government is desperately trying to do as a constitutional rebellion, to mischaracterise it as a revolt possibly as an excuse to impose Article 356, is bizarre,” Singhvi said.
He said out of the 30-60 countries which emerged from the yoke of imperialism between the 1930s and the 1960s only India has remained a vibrant, diverse democracy. Citing the Democracy Index computed by the Economist Intelligence Unit, he said the country has declined 10 straight points and said the index has never been as low as 51 for India in the past 14 years.
“This is a red-flag which should remind us every minute of our existence that diminishing democracy is what we have to be eternally vigilant against. This is our proud heritage, it is our proudest possession. We can’t allow it to dilute or diminish even by one millimetre,” he said.
Singhvi said people are very scared of the government. “The death of the democracy is not an assassination from ambush. The death of democracy is slow extinction from apathy, from indifference, from under-nourishment,” he said.
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...