Oracle said on Thursday that it has partnered with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to equip the state’s youth with IT skills and capabilities to enhance employment opportunities. Oracle’s specialized skills development program will be part of Naan Mudhalvan and will provide employment-linked skills development training to more than 200,000 students in the state.

The students will be trained and certified on modern technologies from Oracle, including cloud, data science, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain. Since its introduction, more than 60,000 students representing engineering, arts, and science streams from over 900 colleges across the state have registered to participate in the programme.

“Tamil Nadu ranks among one of India’s top 12 states with a growing youth population. As part of our responsibility to provide youth and young professionals with a platform to upskill themselves and achieve their career goals, we launched Naan Mudhalvan,” J. Innocent Divya, managing director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, said.

Teachers and academicians will deliver the training as part of the curriculum on campus. Specific modules will be offered as a digital learning experience through Oracle MyLearn, Oracle’s training and enablement platform from Oracle University. It will offer foundational training in cloud technologies, leading to professional-level training, certifications, and additional training that will be individually curated based on learning levels and educational goals.

More than 20 million hours of Oracle University learning content have been viewed by learners globally, and the program has trained more than 3.1 million Oracle-certified professionals in the global workforce.