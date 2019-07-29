Outrage over accident involving Unnao rape victim

A political storm erupted on Monday with the Opposition alleging ‘Jungle Raj’ in Uttar Pradesh where a murder case was registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the woman who has accused the legislator of rape met with a road accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

In the accident, a car carrying the 19-year-old woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, her family and lawyer, was hit by a speeding truck. While her two family members were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured.

The woman who, along with her mother, had attempted to immolate herself outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence alleging political collusion and inaction on charges of rape, was admitted in a hospital in Lucknow with critical injuries. Her family has alleged a ‘conspiracy to wipe us out’ by the BJP government.

The incident invited outrage from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while the Congress urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the case and monitory the probe and prosecution.

“So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates,” said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra in a series of tweets, asking “What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao rape case.”

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari alleged that the voice of the victim was being suppressed. “We demand that the Supreme Court takes note of the incident involving the Unnao rape victim. The ‘miscarriage of justice’ taking place... and the voice of victims being suppressed will stop only when the apex court directly intervenes and takes note of the entire inquiry into the Unnao rape case,” he said.

The incident led to adjournment in the Rajya Sabha which witnessed an uproar with several MPs pointing out the deterioration in law and order in UP. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, SP member Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that it was an attempt to ‘kill’ her.

Yadav maintained the security personnel provided to the victim was not with her at the time of the accident and the registration plate of the truck involved was covered in grease.

The senior SP member recalled that her father too had been beaten up by police and later died.

As soon as Yadav raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, almost the entire opposition, including SP, BSP, Congress and AAP was on its feet.

Chairman Naidu said though it was a state subject, given the seriousness of the matter he has asked the Home Minister to take note of it. But the members did not relent. The chairman then adjourned the House till noon.