Palakkad rail division taps new cargo from Mangaluru

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway has transported second consignment of 42 wagons of packaged palm oil from Panamburu in New Mangalore to Lucknow after the formation of the Business Development Unit in the division.

Jerin G Anand, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Palakkad, told BusinessLine that 2,200 tonnes of refined palmolein oil were loaded in 42 rakes for a company at Panamburu on August 11. This freight has fetched ₹37.05 lakh to the Railways. The consignment will reach its destination, Mohanlalganj near Lucknow, (a distance of around 2,485 km from Mangaluru) in three-and-half days.

There are demands for this cargo from other areas such as Cuttack, Bilaspur and Raipur. Anand said the Palakkad division is expecting some more new traffic from Mangaluru region.

He said the division also facilitated the rail-ship movement of cargo for a baby food manufacturing company in Sonepat of Haryana.

The cargo, in 15 parcel vans of Railways, was moved from Sonepat to Mangaluru for further shipment through New Mangalore Port to Bangladesh. Quoting the company officials, he said the company preferred a western port for further shipment via Colombo. The company officials also highlighted difficulties in transporting the cargo through road because of restrictions at various state borders.

Another rake from the baby food manufacturing company is now getting loaded in Delhi, and is expected to reach Mangaluru in another two days, he said.

The Palakkad Railway division also moved a consignment of arecanut from Kasaragod in Kerala to Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu recently, he said.