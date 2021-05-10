‘Pandemic fuels innovation, companies capitalise on adversity’

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has fuelled innovation led by universities, FMCG players, pharmaceutical and medical organisations.
“During the pandemic, inventions and patent filings increased due to organisations’ quest to solve problems associated with the present global crisis. Today there is a problem which everyone wants to either solve or prevent,” Jignesh Bhate, CEO of Molecular Connections Research Pvt Ltd (a global IP consulting firm) told BusinessLine.
“More than 51,839 patent applications were published in 2020 as against 49,557 patent publications in 2019 in India. Of the total patent applications published in 2020, about 3,000 belong to Indian applicants,” he added.
“There is no dearth of innovative product rollouts from India. From small to big, everyone had some products to introduce keeping the global pandemic in mind,” explained Bhate.
“We witnessed innumerable products especially targeting health and hygiene in the last year, for example — surgical and herbal masks, diagnostic systems and sanitiser systems. A lot of products have been rolled out but not necessarily patented, as the main focus for most of them is to capture the present market. Also, patenting in India is a time-consuming process,” he added.
The company has introduced Indian Patents Legal Status (IPLS) wherein one could derive accurate and granular legal status information of patents published in India.
Talking about the collaborative ecosystem, Bhate said “Collaboration took a back seat when the pandemic broke out initially, but then it was evident-- to overcome the new challenges collaborations had to go on and India is doing great. Testimony to the fact is recent inflow of funds for so many Indian start-ups.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...