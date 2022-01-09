Patidars’ ‘Patotsav’ takes the online route this time

The surge of Covid-19 cases is forcing even governments to reschedule flagship summits. But Gujarat’s politically powerful Patidar community does not want to give in and is taking its annual Khodaldham religious celebration online.

In a first of sorts, the Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) will digitally stream the annual ‘Patotsav’ to connect with its thousands of devotees living in cities and villages of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

But for Covid, they would have flocked to the event in a show of strength.

Godess Khodiyar is the patron deity of the Leuva sub-caste of the politically and financially powerful Patidar community in Gujarat.

And the flagship ‘Patotsav’ event marking the anniversary of consecration of the idol is scheduled for January 21. In the past, the Patotsav have had drawn over two lakh people — mostly Patidars from the hinterland of Saurashtra.

The chairman of SKT Trust Naresh Patel was to also lead a Maha Sabha (mega gathering) of the Patidar community after the Patotsav at the Khodaldham campus, located about 60 km from Rajkot in Saurashtra. The Maha Sabha, insiders informed, was targeted to draw about 20 lakh people from across the State and would be a demonstration of strength of the community ahead of the Assembly Polls later this year.

Show of strength

However, the Maha Sabha has been suspended for the time being and new dates are to be announced later.

Announcing the decision of the Trust on Saturday, Naresh Patel said, “Due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the State and the looming risk for the temple visitors, the annual Patotsav celebration would be held only virtually. The devotees of Godess Khodiyar from cities and villages of Gujarat and Maharashtra will join the Patotsav celebrations online.”

The temple, constructed by the Patidar community, was inaugurated in December 2017 with about three lakh people from different parts of Gujarat and neighbouring States attending it.

Notably, Gujarat’s business houses led by Patidar promoters include Zydus Cadila Group chairman Pankaj Patel, Suzlon Group chairman Tulsi Tanti, Karsan Patel of Nirma Group and diamond barons like Savjibhai Dholakia. Also, the influential Patidar leaders include former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani and NCP leader Praful Patel.

Emulates global giants

With this decision, Khodaldham Trust has followed in the footsteps with the global practice of moving physical events online, during the pandemic. For example, global consulting major JP Morgan Chase & Co converted its annual healthcare conference into virtual mode and will stream during January 10-13. Similarly, last year during the peak of Covid-19, World Immunisation and Logistics Summit was held at Abu Dhabi in a complete virtual mode.

Ironically, State governments of Gujarat and Rajasthan decided otherwise. Under the threat of a third wave Third Wave of Covid, they rather preferred to completely postpone their flagship business summits Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) and Invest Rajasthan respectively, scheduled this month.

The Khodaldham trust assumes significance in Gujarat’s political landscape as a religious-cum-social platform for the powerful Leuva Patidar community, which forms more than 50 per cent of the overall Patidar vote share of 14 per cent in the State.