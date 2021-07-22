Pegasus scandal: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day on Thursday without transacting any major business over the Opposition’s demand to hold a discussion on Pegasus spyware issue before taking up any other matter.

Almost all Opposition parties had moved adjournment motions demanding a discussion on the issue suspending all other businesses. Amid ruckus, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled a statement on the matter in the House.

The Opposition members stormed to the Well of the House shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They asked the Centre to stop snooping on Constitutional offices and leaders of political parties.

Earlier on the day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice before 2 pm over the matter. When the House met at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed the IT Minister to read out his statement, which got disturbed amid the ruckus. Harivansh adjourned the House for the day as sloganeering continued.