Personal wellness brand Haeal ropes in cricketer Sanju Samson as brand ambassador

Haeal, a personal wellness brand from Kerala, has announced its association with Indian cricketer Sanju Samson as their brand ambassador.
Haeal has a wide range of natural health supplements, household and personal care products. The brand is also an official sponsor of Kerala Blasters and has launched various co-branded products such as sanitizers, hand wash, shower gel etc.
Rahul Mamman, Director, Haeal, said: "Sanju Samson is one of the most exciting cricketers in the Indian squad. We have all seen his amazing fitness and performance in the recent T20 League, which makes him a great ambassador for personal wellness".
“I am extremely happy to be associated with Haeal as their brand Ambassador. Haeal has a range of great wellness products. I am looking forward to a great association.” said Sanju Samson on the association
