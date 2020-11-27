National

Personal wellness brand Haeal ropes in cricketer Sanju Samson as brand ambassador

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on November 27, 2020 Published on November 27, 2020

Haeal, a personal wellness brand from Kerala, has announced its association with Indian cricketer Sanju Samson as their brand ambassador.

Haeal has a wide range of natural health supplements, household and personal care products. The brand is also an official sponsor of Kerala Blasters and has launched various co-branded products such as sanitizers, hand wash, shower gel etc.

Rahul Mamman, Director, Haeal, said: "Sanju Samson is one of the most exciting cricketers in the Indian squad. We have all seen his amazing fitness and performance in the recent T20 League, which makes him a great ambassador for personal wellness".

“I am extremely happy to be associated with Haeal as their brand Ambassador. Haeal has a range of great wellness products. I am looking forward to a great association.” said Sanju Samson on the association

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 27, 2020
promotions and offers
Brands
personal products
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.