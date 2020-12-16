Pesticide residues caused Eluru's mystery illness: Reports

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and other reputed institutions have confirmed that the residues of pesticides could be the reason for outbreak of the mysterious disease in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh.
This was revealed at a review meeting held by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister said all types of tests should be conducted so that incidents like Eluru would not repeat. HE instructed test for drinking water samples from all sources in all the districts.
The AIIMS and IICT should conduct a deep study on long term on the causes of outbreak in Eluru, he said the Chief Secretary to prepare an action plan for the same.
The CM said organic farming should be encouraged and awareness should be created on the same among the farmers through RBKs.
Agriculture department should focus on withdrawing harmful pesticides from the market, he said according to a release.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...