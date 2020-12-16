Pesticide residues caused Eluru's mystery illness: Reports

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and other reputed institutions have confirmed that the residues of pesticides could be the reason for outbreak of the mysterious disease in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh.

This was revealed at a review meeting held by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said all types of tests should be conducted so that incidents like Eluru would not repeat. HE instructed test for drinking water samples from all sources in all the districts.

The AIIMS and IICT should conduct a deep study on long term on the causes of outbreak in Eluru, he said the Chief Secretary to prepare an action plan for the same.

The CM said organic farming should be encouraged and awareness should be created on the same among the farmers through RBKs.

Agriculture department should focus on withdrawing harmful pesticides from the market, he said according to a release.