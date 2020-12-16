National

Pesticide residues caused Eluru's mystery illness: Reports

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 16, 2020 Published on December 16, 2020

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and other reputed institutions have confirmed that the residues of pesticides could be the reason for outbreak of the mysterious disease in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh.

This was revealed at a review meeting held by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said all types of tests should be conducted so that incidents like Eluru would not repeat. HE instructed test for drinking water samples from all sources in all the districts.

The AIIMS and IICT should conduct a deep study on long term on the causes of outbreak in Eluru, he said the Chief Secretary to prepare an action plan for the same.

The CM said organic farming should be encouraged and awareness should be created on the same among the farmers through RBKs.

Agriculture department should focus on withdrawing harmful pesticides from the market, he said according to a release.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 16, 2020
pesticide
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.