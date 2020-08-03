Phoenix Mills to reopen retail malls in Maharashtra from August 5

The Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML), a large asset developer and operator, on Monday announced the reopening of its three flagship retail malls in Maharashtra from August 5.

When the Covid pandemic started in March, malls in cities were among the first retail outlets to be closed.

As per the Unlock 3.0 guidelines of the Government of Maharashtra, the PML in Mumbai will open for its customers, Palladium & High Street Phoenix (Lower Parel) and Phoenix Marketcity (Kurla) malls. In Pune, the Phoenix Marketcity at the upmarket Viman Nagar will also be opened.

A press statement issued by the company said that safety protocols for customers such as UV scanners at the entry for disinfecting handbags, UV boxes for disinfecting shopping bags after shopping, thermal scanners at entrances, safe air conditioning as per government guidelines, the mandatory wearing of masks inside the malls, floor markers across the malls to ensure social distancing of 1.5 metres and pre-sanitised shopping bags, trolleys and baskets would be available to shoppers in all stores.

The mall management has provisioned for contactless digital payment methods at all touchpoints such as stores, parking, F&B stores, and food courts. Each mall has also set up an isolation room and an ambulance for contingencies, said Rashmi Sen, Chief Operations Officer, Malls, PML in the statement.