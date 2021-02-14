PM calls start-ups to innovate local tourism products to boost travel in Covid times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon start-ups to think about developing innovative local tourism-related products, as the Covid-19 restrictions has hampered international travel in a big way.

The pandemic has given the opportunity for the promotion of local tourism and start-ups should devise products after visiting their local and surrounding places. This is a great opportunity for added livelihood to those in the local tourism industry and deepening of connection between our culture and our youth, he said here on Sunday.

India, he said, has given a lot for the development of tourism industry in the last five years and the country’s position in the World Tourism Index ranking has moved up to 34th position from 65.

Development projects

The Prime Minister was in Kochi for the inauguration of a slew of projects which included BPCL’s Petroleum Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery, IWAI’s Roll-on/ Roll-off vessels, International Cruise Terminal at Cochin Port Trust and Vigyana Sagar, campus for MarineEngineering Training Institute of the Cochin Shipyard, and laying the foundation stone for the development of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port Trust.

The Government, he said, is undertaking efforts to improve tourism-related infrastructure in Kerala. The inauguration of Sagarika, the International Cruise Terminal in Kochi, is one example which will cater to over a lakh cruise guests.

Dedicating the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical project, he said the ₹6,000-crore project will help strengthen India’s journey towards being Aatmanirbhar as it will save foreign exchange. A wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities would be generated. Similarly, with Ro-Ro Vessels, a distance of almost 30 km on road will become 3.5 km through waterways leading to less congestion and more convenience, commerce and capacity-building.

Outlining the plan for development of the Blue Economy, Modi said the vision on this sector include more ports, improving infrastructure in current ports, off-shore energy, sustainable coastal development and coastal connectivity.

He pointed out that the Pradhan Mantri MatasyaSamapadaYojna, would cater to diverse requirements of fishermen communities. It has provisions for ensuring more credit. Similarly, work is underway to make India a hub for seafood exports.