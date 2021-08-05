National

PM interacts with beneficiaries of food security scheme in UP

Our Bureau Lucknow | Updated on August 05, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana of Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing in New Delhi on Thursday   -  PTI

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the State have been getting rations free of cost through the PMGKAY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a massive awareness programme throughout Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He was interacting with beneficiaries of the scheme through video-conferencing as the State observed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also in attendance.

The Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra.

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the State have been getting rations free of cost through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, an official statement said.

Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in UP have been distributing foodgrains to beneficiaries of the scheme, it added.

District supply and marketing officers ensure the availability of foodgrains at every fair price shop, the statement said.

Published on August 05, 2021

