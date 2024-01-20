The Prime Minister said that instead of misguiding people, the path of the government is ‘dignity of labour’, ‘self-reliant worker’ and ‘welfare of the poor’.

“You dream big. Your dreams are my resolution”, the Prime Minister assured. He mentioned affordable urban houses and fair rent societies for migrant labourers. “We are making efforts to provide residences near to the place of work’, “ he said.

He added, “Modi has given the guarantee of taking the benefit of the government schemes directly to the beneficiaries. In the last ten years, more than 30 lakh crore rupees have been transferred directly to the accounts of women, farmers, youth and the poor”, he said. Ten crore fake beneficiaries were weeded out using JAM trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhar -Mobile.

Welfare of the poor

Highlighting the efforts of the government to prioritize the welfare of the poor by initiating multiple schemes, the Prime Minister informed that 25 crore people in the country have come out of poverty in the last nine years. This, the Prime Minister said, is a result of the tapasya of 10 years and true dedication towards the poor. He said that it also empowers and inspires others to defeat poverty.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to support those 25 crore people who have come out of poverty so that they do not fall back below the poverty line anytime in the future. “These 25 crore people are moving forward with the dedication to fulfil my resolve and I stand with them”, he added.

Mentioning One Nation One Ration Card, the Prime Minister said that this will ensure consistent supply of ration to those who are on the move. He underlined medical expenditure as the chief cause of pushing people into poverty and making it difficult to break the cycle of poverty. To address this, the government came out with the Ayushman Card that provides medical treatment up to 5 lakh rupees, saving about 1 lakh crore rupees on medical expenses. Similarly, medicines are available at an 80 percent discount on Jan Aushadhi Kendra saving about 30 thousand crore rupees of poor patients. Jal Jeevan mission is saving citizens from waterborne diseases. The highest number of beneficiaries come from backward and tribal communities, he informed. “The poor should get a pucca house, toilet, electricity connection, water, all such facilities are also a guarantee of social justice”, PM Modi emphasized.

Economic Security

“The poor must be provided with economic security. This too is Modi’s guarantee”, the Prime Minister remarked as he mentioned life insurance schemes for the poor with Rs 2 lakhs cover for accidents and life insurance. He informed about Rs 16,000 crores in the form of insurance to poor families during their time of need.

The Prime Minister touched upon the Jan Dhan Yojna which connected 50 crore poor with the banking system by opening up bank accounts and mentioned today’s occasion where 10,000 beneficiaries got bank assistance under PM Svanidhi. He also mentioned that the street vendors and hawkers, who had to look towards the market to avail of high-interest loans, are now being provided bank loans without any guarantee. “So far, loans worth thousands of crores have been disbursed to them”, he added.

Stressing the need to create an Aatmnirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister underlined the role of small and cottage industries in the mission. Listing the steps to support the MSMEs, PM Modi mentioned the package during the pandemic and One District One Product Scheme. He said that due to campaigns like Vocal for Local and Made in India, Indian products are finding new possibilities due to improved profile.