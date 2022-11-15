Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday reviewed the state of India-US strategic partnership including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

The two leaders also discussed topical global and regional developments in their meeting that took place on the margins of the G-20 summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and its implications figured in the discussions.

The MEA said the two leaders expressed satisfaction about close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as Quad and I2U2.

The MEA said the two leaders discussed topical global and regional developments.

"PM Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India's G-20 Presidency," it said.

Related Stories Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM Modi at G20 summit The Prime Minister said the need of the hour is to show "concrete and collective resolve" to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world READ NOW

While the Quad comprises India, the US, Australia and Japan, the members of the I2U2 are the US, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

The prime minister is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20.

Related Stories World population set to cross 8-billion mark The global population has increased four times in less than 100 years since 1930 READ NOW