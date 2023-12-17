Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat airport in Gujarat.

The new integrated terminal building at the airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours. It has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers, as per an official statement.

“As the gateway to Surat city, the terminal building has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in the interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors,” it said.

PM Modi unveiled the plaque at the new terminal building and learnt about its facilities.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh, Lok Sabha Member and Bharatiya Janata Party's State unit chief CR Paatil and State Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

