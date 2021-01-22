PM Modi interacts with healthcare workers in Varansari who received Covid vaccine

As part of the government’s efforts to instil confidence in Covid-19 vaccination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with healthcare workers who received the vaccine shots in Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency he represents in the Lok Sabha.

India which has drawn up a plan to vaccinate 30 crore people in the first two phases of Covid-19 vaccination, has developed two ‘Made-in-India’ vaccines which will not only make India atmanirbhar in vaccine, but also help the country to provide for other needy countries as well, Modi said during a video-conference with selected healthcare workers in Varanasi.

Modi also expressed happiness that over 10 lakh medical workers have already received Covid vaccination.

Medical infra in UP

He said in the last six years there has been substantial improvement in medical infrastructure in and around Varanasi and this has significantly helped Purvanchal region of UP during the pandemic.

I am told that there would be 20,000 vaccinations happening in Varanasi region and there are 15 session sites have been set up,” the Prime Minister said lauding the efforts of the doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff as well as the Yogi Adityanath government in the State.

When the medial personnel who interacted with Modi praised him for making available the vaccines at the shortest time possible, the Prime Minister said the credit should go to the scientists who developed them as well as to the healthcare workers who are doing selfless work to ensure that people are saved during the pandemic. They also told him that they all found the vaccines absolutely safe.

Modi also exhorted the vaccinators in and around Varanasi to complete the task of immunising healthcare workers at the earliest so that the benefits of the vaccination can be extended to those who are scheduled to get in the next phase. He said the feedback that he receives from Varanasi would be useful for planning vaccination in other parts of the country as well.