PM Modi lays foundation of projects worth over ₹28,000 crore in Mandi

PTI Mandi (HP) | Updated on December 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 investment projects worth over ₹28,197 crore in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the State.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Thakur. Earlier, Modi, accompanied by Union minister Anurag Thakur, visited an exhibition put up by various departments of the State government.

A Global Investors’ Meet was held in Dharamsala on November 7-8, 2019. The first ground breaking ceremony of projects worth over ₹13,656 crore to turn these proposals into reality was held in Shimla on December 27 the same year in the presence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published on December 27, 2021

Infrastructure and Construction
Himachal Pradesh
