Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Goldman Sachs' key leadership here on Wednesday and highlighted India's potential and opportunities to the leading global banking and investment firm.

Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the Board and key leadership of @GoldmanSachs. Highlighted India's vast potential for growth, fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment. Also spoke of how India's offers several opportunities for global firms. pic.twitter.com/9LlLkcUiO0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2023

Modi said he also spoke about the opportunities being offered by India for global firms.

