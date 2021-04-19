PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the Covid-19 situation at 11:30 am on Monday, officials said.

The meeting comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers complaining of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking the Centre’s intervention.

Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with the emerging pandemic situation. India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.