PM Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in UP on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday through video conferencing.

The State plans to celebrate August 5 as PMGKAY Day. “A massive awareness programme will be launched throughout the State to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the scheme,” an official statement said.

With the second wave of the pandemic hitting the country early this year, the government decided to relaunch the PMGKAY scheme which the Centre introduced in April last year for around 81.5 crore poor citizens in the country.

Though it was initially approved for two months – May and June – this was later extended till November this year. Under the scheme, the poor people would get 5 kg free foodgrain every month.

In Uttar Pradesh, almost 15 crore beneficiaries would get ration free of cost through PMGKAY. Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in the State have been distributing food grains to the beneficiaries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to be present on the occasion.