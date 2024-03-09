Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategic all-weather Sela Tunnel that connects Tezpur in Assam to Tawang in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, close to China border.

Also read: Bichom becomes 27th district of Arunachal Pradesh

The tunnel, situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet, is an engineering marvel constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of ₹825 crore. It will reduce the travel time by an hour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministry of Defence stated that the Prime Minister criticised previous regimes for neglecting the development of the border villages. Modi said his work style is driven by the needs of the nation and not for electoral considerations.

He promised the defence personnel that he would come to meet them at this engineering marvel in his next term. Modi also voiced the Government’s unwavering commitment to the development of the Northeast region.

The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela Pass on the Balipara - Chariduar - Tawang Road, boosting the preparedness of the Armed Forces and augmenting the socio-economic development of the border region.

Work on many tunnels is going on in the region, the PM added. The Tunnel has been constructed using the new Austrian tunnelling method and incorporates safety features of the highest standards.

Also read: Tezu Airport to be re-inaugurated on September 24

The tunnel has been completed in five years, as the foundation stone for construction was laid by the PM on February 09, 2019 and now, it has been opened, overcoming challenges of difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, the MoD stated.

In the last three years, the BRO has completed a record 330 infrastructure projects at the cost of ₹8,737 crore.