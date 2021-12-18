PNGRB receives 430 bids in 11th city gas distribution round

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has received more than 430 bids in the 11th round of bidding for setting up city gas distribution (CGD) in 61 geographical areas (GAs).

“This round attracted overwhelming response from investors with more than 430 bids against 61 GAs with no single bid in these GAs. The technical bids would be opened between December 17 and December 22. This initiative would help in creating a robust CGD infrastructure and play a significant role in transforming to a gas-based economy. This would bring investment of more than ₹80,000 crore and generate employment,” the oil regulator said in a statement.

PNGRB had launched the 11th CGD bidding round on September 17, 2021 for 65 GAs spread across 215 districts (212 complete and 3 part) in 19 States and one Union Territory covering 26 per cent of India’s population and 33 per cent of its area. It had organised roadshows in India and abroad (Dubai) during November-December 2021. The last date of bid submission was December 15, 2021.

In 10th bidding

In the 10th CGD bidding round in November 2018, around 50 GAs were authorised for development of the CGD network. While in the ninth round of CGD bidding (May 2018), PNGRB offered 86 GAs covering 174 districts (156 complete and 18 part) spread over 22 States and Union Territories covering 29 per cent of India’s population and 24 per cent of its geographical area.

At present, there are 228 GAs authorised by the regulator across 27 States and Union Territories covering around 53 per cent of the country’s geographical area and 70 per cent of its population.

In the past, PNGRB has conducted 8 rounds of bidding for developing CGD infrastructure resulting in award of 56 GAs, including 29GAs, which were initiated before PNGRB and 6 government mandated GAs.

As of March 2021, India had a total of 78.65 lakh piped natural gas connections and 3,094 compressed natural gas stations on a provisional basis.