Polavaram project to be completed on time, says AP CM Jagan

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Affirming that Polavaram project will be completed on time, and be able to supply water during Kharif 2022, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the project requires ₹37,885 crore for its completion.
Mentioning about the current status of the project, during a short discussion in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said ₹26,585 crore is required for land acquisition, relief and rehabilitation, ₹4,124 crore for power house and ₹7,170 crore for other civil works, thereby taking the total fund requirement to ₹37,885 crore.
“With the constant efforts by the State government, the Union Government had accepted the request for revised project cost. Through reverse tendering, the Government had saved ₹1,343 crore,” he said.
The Chief Minister said a 100-ft statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former chief minister, would be installed at the site for his initiatives for the take-off of the project. The former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been taking credit for the works done during the YS Rajashekar Reddy regime, he said.
Reddy faulted the shoddy handling of the project by the previous TDP government. He was hopeful the water from the Polavaram project will be supplied to farmers for kharif 2022.
Polavaram is the lifeline of the State. While it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy who brought majority of the clearances, Naidu had been making tall claims that 70 per cent of works were completed but in reality only about 20 per cent of works were completed and land acquisition and R&R was neglected, he said.
The Chief Minister said that the previous government had agreed to the special package of Union Government on September 7, 2016, putting the Polavaram project at stake. It was clearly said that the Central government will fund 100 percent irrigation component to the extent of the cost as on April 1, 2014, leaving behind Land acquisition, R&R, power, and water components.
The Central Government has agreed to the State request for the execution of the project by the State. The previous government never gave a chance for us to discuss this during the assembly session, although we asked them how the projects will get completed with just ₹16,000 crore.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
₹1406 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1895188014181435 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of MOIL at current levels. The stock is showing initial ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
On December 3 — International Day of Persons with Disabilities — a look at how companies are hiring people ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...