Policeman killed, several injured in clash

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Clashes erupted again in the Capital city over anti-CAA protests on Monday and one Delhi Police head constable was killed and several people were injured in the violence. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to remain calm and asked the Union Ministry to ensure law and order in the city.
Clashes started near Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas in North-East Delhi after pro-CAA protestors marched to an anti-CAA protest site demanding that traffic blockades should be removed. A tight security clamp down is in place as US President Donald Trump is visiting the country. Reports say that the Police fired teargas shells to disperse the clashing groups and resorted to lathicharge. Delhi Police said their head constable Lal died in the violence. The police has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the violence-affected areas. A video of a purported pro-CAA protestor allegedly firing at another group was also aired by some TV Channels and on social media handles.
Chief Minister Kejriwal meanwhile asked the Centre to restore law and order in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is learnt to have directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to bring the situation under control.
Kejriwal tweeted: “Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic).”
Baijal said: “Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony.”
The Delhi Metro shut down the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations for 24 hours. “Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...