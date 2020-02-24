Policeman killed, several injured in clash

Clashes erupted again in the Capital city over anti-CAA protests on Monday and one Delhi Police head constable was killed and several people were injured in the violence. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to remain calm and asked the Union Ministry to ensure law and order in the city.

Clashes started near Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas in North-East Delhi after pro-CAA protestors marched to an anti-CAA protest site demanding that traffic blockades should be removed. A tight security clamp down is in place as US President Donald Trump is visiting the country. Reports say that the Police fired teargas shells to disperse the clashing groups and resorted to lathicharge. Delhi Police said their head constable Lal died in the violence. The police has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the violence-affected areas. A video of a purported pro-CAA protestor allegedly firing at another group was also aired by some TV Channels and on social media handles.

Chief Minister Kejriwal meanwhile asked the Centre to restore law and order in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is learnt to have directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to bring the situation under control.

Kejriwal tweeted: “Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic).”

Baijal said: “Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony.”

The Delhi Metro shut down the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations for 24 hours. “Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.