Oft described as paradise on earth, Kashmir is no longer the pristine spot it was. Come winter and pitch-black smoke is seen across the valley, particularly its rural areas, fuelling air quality concerns as apple farmers burn abscised leaves and twigs in their orchards.

It’s not just Delhi that bears the brunt of stubble burning. The valley also has a similar problem, albeit arising from the burning of leaves.

This seasonal practice, which begins in November and continues till mid-December, releases large amounts of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), soot, volatile organic compounds and other toxic gases. Last week, PM2.5 levels surged to 302, signifying poor air quality. However, a drizzle brought respite from the thick smog engulfing Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

Despite that, at 106, the air quality index at Srinagar this week is higher than more populated cities like Bengaluru.

On Tuesday evening, PM2.5 levels in Srinagar ranged between 31 and 90 µg/m³, while PM10 levels were recorded between 103 and 129 µg/m³. In comparison, Bengaluru reported PM2.5 levels ranging from 31 to 76 µg/m³ and PM10 levels between 40 and 148 µg/m³.

Director Meteorological Department Kashmir Mukhtar Ahmad told businessline that the process of burning biomass between November and December degrades the air quality. In 2017, the government issued a ban on the burning of leaves and twigs, but the practice continues unabated across the Valley.

An economic issue

For many, burning fallen chinar (maple) leaves and twigs is a seasonal source of income. The biomass is burned to produce charcoal, commonly used in firepots to combat the unforgiving winters.

“We have relied on charcoal for our livelihood for decades,” said Nazir Ahmad, a charcoal producer.

According to Ahmad, a bag weighing around 10-15 kg is sold for ₹300-350.

Meanwhile, farmers, instead of composting the fallen leaves and twigs, prefer to burn them for similar purposes.

Tariq Rasool, Assistant Professor at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, said that it was crucial to decompose the fallen leaves as they often harbored insects and pests.

“But we recommend a urea spray instead of burning the fallen leaves,” he said.