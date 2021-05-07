Postal Dept clearing emergency shipment from abroad

The Department of Posts, in collaboration with Customs authorities, has facilitated clearance and delivery of Covid-related emergency shipments from abroad.

The Department on Friday said that oxygen concentrators, equipment and medicines which are coming in can be tracked in real time.

A public notice in this regard has also been issued by the Department.

“In order to further facilitate the clearances and faster delivery of such shipments, esteemed customers of the Department of Posts / members of the public, who are expecting to receive and seeking tracking details of such shipment sent through Post from abroad, can send details of their consignment (Name, mobile number, e-mail ID, Tracking ID, date of posting and delivery address) by emails to “adgim2@indiapost.gov.in or dop.covid19@gmail.com” or through WhatsApp to two Nodal Officers -- Arvind Kumar (9868378497) and Puneet Kumar (9536623331).