As cold wave conditions gripped India’s national capital, the peak power demand in the city on Monday clocked 5,134 megawatts (MW) in the late morning, which is the highest for the day since 2021.

Delhi’s peak power demand this winter season is likely to cross 5,700 MW, surpassing the previous peak winter demands. Last year, it peaked at 5,526 MW, which has been the winter-record in the national capital.

On Monday, Delhi Dsicoms—BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL)—registered high power demand in their respective areas.

On Monday, BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 2,186 MW and 1,024 MW respectively.

While Tata Power-DDL successfully met the record peak power demand of 1,631 MW without any network constraint and power outage as cold wave grips Northwest India. With the plunge in temperature, the capital is presently colder than several hill stations.

Discoms prepared

Tata Power-DDL is adequately prepared for the winter season and has been working towards strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and condition based maintenance of all critical electrical installations, the Discom said.

Additional staff has been deployed at key locations across the distribution network and call centre staff has been alerted to provide faster resolution of complaints through coordination with ground staff, it added.

Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also accurate demand forecast and robust distribution network. On all these aspects, BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability for its nearly 50 lakh consumers or around 2 crore residents during the winter months, BSES said.

BSES discoms will also bank surplus power with other States, which need additional power during the winter months. This banked power will be available during the summer months. BRPL proposes to bank upto 290 MW with States like Himachal Pradesh and Goa. On its part, BYPL is expected to bank upto 150 MW with States like Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala from whom it had taken the quantum during the summer-months, it added.

Cold wave conditions have gripped north India since the last two days with sudden dip in maximum and minimum temperatures coupled with fog conditions. The cold wave conditions are expected to continue for a few days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan and in the range of 10-12°C over Delhi, south Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on January 1.

The cold wave conditions and fog have already disrupted rail and air traffic in North India.