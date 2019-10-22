Pradhan visits Zvezda Shipyard in Far East Russia

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has visited Zvezda Shipyard in Far East Russia.

The ship building facility at Zvezda started in 2016 and is manufacturing various kinds of vessels including, LNG carriers, off-shore vessels and also, ice-breaking ships, which makes navigation easy in the often frozen arctic waters, an official statement said.

Pradhan is on a five-day tour to Russia and Japan. During his visit, he also reviewed oil and gas projects being undertaken in the Russian Far East, including India-Russia joint collaborations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Zvezda ship building complex last month during his visit to Vladivostok.